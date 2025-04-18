1 day ago
Nantwich Luncheon Club teams up with Wishing Well charity

in Charity news / Human Interest / News April 18, 2025
Luncheon Club in Nantwich

The Nantwich Luncheon Club teamed up with the Wishing Well charity to provide members with an Easter surprise!

The club, which is a hub for those aged over 60, saw nearly 40 guests gathered at Nantwich Civic Hall for a heartwarming lunch filled with food, friendship, and fun.

The club, which has been serving the community since 1957, worked with the Wishing Well charity to provide members with a delicious two-course meal and a sweet surprise of Easter eggs.

Andy, from the Wishing Well, said: “They are a lovely group of people who always appreciate our efforts to provide a great meal each week.”

Club member Jean added: “We love coming here; our favorite is roast beef and Yorkshire pudding!”

And Phil, a regular at the club, said: “I love the mint Easter eggs. Thank you to the Nantwich Luncheon Club for making Easter a special time.”

Coordinator Graham Fenton said: “We are an established luncheon club held at the Civic weekly.

“Everyone is welcome! It’s just £5 per meal for residents of Nantwich and a fantastic opportunity to find out what’s happening in Nantwich and the surrounding areas.”

Nantwich Town Cllr Anna Burton added: “The town council provides a wonderful facility here, making it a great hub for community engagement.”

Club volunteers including Frances, Clare and Sue worked hard to serve meals and create a welcoming atmosphere.

The Nantwich Luncheon Club invites anyone interested in joining to come along.

And they are looking for new volunteers to help cater for more tables.

Contact coordinator Graham Fenton on 07486 520049.

