Literary events coming to Nantwich Bookshop

Book lovers in Nantwich can attend a number of author events at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge and Malbank School this spring.

On Friday April 25, former MI6 operative-turned-author Charles Beaumont will launch his second novel, A Spy at War.

This thriller follows protagonist Simon Sharman as he hunts a ruthless assassin across war-torn Ukraine while navigating the shadowy world of Russian espionage in London.

Tickets are £12.50, which includes a choice of Beaumont’s first or second book and a welcome drink.

Doors open at 6pm, with the event starting at 6.30pm.

Due to the author’s former role, photography is not permitted.

On Monday May 19, historian and author Kate Vigurs will be in town to launch Mission Europe: The Secret History of the Women of the S.O.E.

Following the success of her first book, Mission France, Vigurs’ latest work shines a light on the extraordinary women who worked behind enemy lines across Europe.

Having appeared on BBC2 and numerous history podcasts, Vigurs is known for her engaging storytelling and meticulous research.

Tickets are £20 (or £25 for a double ticket), including a copy of the book and a welcome drink. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Renowned author Alexander McCall Smith will visit Nantwich for a special event at Malbank School on Welsh Row on Wednesday May 21st.

His latest novel explores the magic of chance encounters and missed opportunities, as apprentice matchmaker Katie tries to reunite two star-crossed lovers while navigating her own romantic dilemma.

Tickets are £20, including a copy of his new book and a welcome drink. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Denise Lawson, co-owner of Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming such an incredible line-up of authors to Nantwich.

“These events offer a fantastic opportunity for book lovers to hear first-hand from some of the most exciting writers in the literary world.

“Whether you love thrilling espionage, inspiring history, or heart-warming romance, we’ve got something special for you!”

To book tickets, visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in Nantwich CW5 5AS, call 01270 611665, or email [email protected]

(Story by Jonathan White)