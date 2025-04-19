Wingate Centre receives £1,500 donation from housebuilder

The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury has received a £1,500 donation from housebuilder Barratt Homes.

The centre provides leisure facilities for children and adults with special education needs and disabilities.

The donation will go towards the delivery of one-to-one disability fitness sessions.

Sessions are tailored to the individual and involve one of or a combination of gymnastic exercise, rebound therapy and time on the assisted bike.

Another goal of the charity is to see a boost in mental wellbeing, with clients often feeling more confident, and having a greater sense of self and achievement.

Rhiannon Vine, Trust Fundraiser at The Wingate Centre, said: “Individuals with special education needs and disabilities encounter many barriers when trying to access leisure facilities.

“Studies have shown children and adults with disabilities feel isolated and excluded, and they are more likely to develop illnesses both physically and mentally due to this isolation and inability to be involved in everyday activities.

“At The Wingate Centre, we remove these barriers, turning a ‘can’t’ into a ‘can’, creating an ethos of inclusivity and fitness for all regardless of ability.

“Our charity goals are to maximise our services, develop our services and widen our footprint of influence and impact.

“Donations such as this are hugely important to the charity. We receive no government funding and rely on the local community to help us deliver our fundraising target.”

The Wingate Centre currently supports 700 individuals across all its services.