Elvis is back in town with Crewe Vagrants show

Crewe Vagrants Cricket Club in Willaston is hosting a one-off Elvis spectacular next month.

JD King will return as Elvis for a “one night only” performance on Saturday May 3rd at the club on Newcastle Road.

JD King is the acclaimed as one of the world’s best Elvis tribute acts, having been crowned 2023 UK & 2024 European Grand Champion.

Doors open at 7pm.

The evening will include live music with the timeless hits of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, dancing, and drinks

Tickets are limited, so fans are urged to book now to avoid disappointment.

One ticket = £20, two tickets = £35 (12.5% discount) and four tickets = £65 (18.75% discount)

For tickets and more details, visit J.D. King’s website or purchase via this link