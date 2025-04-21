14 hours ago
Nantwich Town end home campaign with 4-1 win over Witton
19 hours ago
Nantwich teenager crowned world schools swimming champion!
19 hours ago
Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival hailed a huge success
22 hours ago
Engineers to close canal towpath in Nantwich amid structure concerns
2 days ago
Nantwich runners donate vital equipment to animal charities
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Elvis is back in town with Crewe Vagrants show

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews April 21, 2025
JD King as Elvis at Crewe Vagrants

Crewe Vagrants Cricket Club in Willaston is hosting a one-off Elvis spectacular next month.

JD King will return as Elvis for a “one night only” performance on Saturday May 3rd at the club on Newcastle Road.

JD King is the acclaimed as one of the world’s best Elvis tribute acts, having been crowned 2023 UK & 2024 European Grand Champion.

Doors open at 7pm.

The evening will include live music with the timeless hits of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, dancing, and drinks

Tickets are limited, so fans are urged to book now to avoid disappointment.

One ticket = £20, two tickets = £35 (12.5% discount) and four tickets = £65 (18.75% discount)

For tickets and more details, visit J.D. King’s website or purchase via this link

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.