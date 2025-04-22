Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival hailed a huge success

Organisers, venue bosses and emergency services have hailed this year’s Nantwich Jazz Festival as a massive success.

The five-day festival pulled un bumper crowds across all the official venues as revellers enjoyed a wide variety of live acts.

Wristbands and ticket sales for some of the headline acts were close to selling out, and venues saw long queues from people keen to enjoy the atmosphere.

Abbi Ellwood, who runs The Crown Hotel and is one of the festival organisers, said: “It’s been a fantastic festival, we are absolutely delighted with how it went. The best yet!

“I have to thank the musicians for their music, supporting venues for their commitment to the future of the festival, festival goes for coming and enjoying it, festival sponsors, the police for keeping it all safe and in order, and last but by no means least our awesome team of organisers.

“Hopefully our wonderful town has had the economic boost it needed. Bring on 2026 and the 30th anniversary of the festival since it was founded.”

This year’s festival attracted an estimated 40-50,000 people to the town’s 30 venues.

Highlights at the festival including big name acts like Lucy Spraggon, Dodgy, and Ed Tudor.

But many local acts also performed fantastic sets across the many venues in the town, providing live music for all tastes.

Nantwich Police said from a policing point of view it had also been a big success.

There were just three arrests across the whole weekend.

Sgt Matt Stonier said: “In previous years the festival has been marred by significant disorder, particularly on the Sunday.

“But led by the Nantwich beat team and supported by the Special constabulary and officers from across Cheshire it was our most effective policing operation yet with record low incidents of disorder/arrests and high praise from the public, organisers and venue operators.

“This was achieved through effective use of dispersal powers, social media, proactive drugs strategy most importantly – a traditional community policing style before, during and post festival.

“Prior to the event the Nantwich team and I worked alongside organisers, licensing and Cheshire fire.

“We reviewed previous festival data, visited every venue to review their plans and utilised the well-established Pubwatch to share advice.

“The event itself saw officers on patrol from 2pm Thursday until 9pm Monday.

“Everyone of them briefed by myself with the emphasis on positive community engagement throughout.”

One man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on Good Friday for being drunk and disorderly and charged the following day.

On Saturday, a man was arrested for arson after intentionally setting fire to rubbish in the town centre. He has been released on bail.

And on Saturday night, a man from Crewe was arrested for drunk and disorderly. He also assaulted an officer by spitting at them. He was charged the following day with both offences.