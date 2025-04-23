Bunbury Cricket Club launches new women’s team

Bunbury Cricket Club is continuing to expand by launching its first women’s team.

The club already has a booming junior section and a growing men’s squad.

Now it is ready to launch its first women’s team as volunteers, players and supporters work to ensure the club remains inclusive, competitive, and welcoming to all.

Funds raised from the Bunbury Cricket Summer Ball 2024 allowed the club to make much-needed improvements and secure its future growth.

This included investment in its junior section with better facilities and coaching, upgraded training facilities with new surfaces in the nets, and a new away team changing room after Storm Darragh blew off the roof on the previous facility.

The club also acts as a community hub for the village and stages family-friendly events, social gatherings and more.

A club spokesperson said: “We have a commitment to growing the game for everyone, and the club has become a shining example of what grassroots sport can achieve.

“As the club expands, so do the opportunities for local businesses to get involved, support the community, and gain valuable exposure.

“We are actively seeking sponsors to help fund our continued growth.”

For more information on joining the club, sponsorship opportunities, or upcoming events, contact Emma Bellis Ferreira at [email protected] or on 07790049211.