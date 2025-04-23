Full steam ahead for Peacock Railway in Willaston thanks to donation

It’s full steam ahead for the Peacock Railway in Willaston as it plans to add a new steam engine.

Members of South Cheshire Model Engineering Society which runs the railway have received support from local cereal makers Mornflake as part of its 350th anniversary year.

The funds will help towards the purchase of a small engine for budding engineers to run and maintain.

The Society, founded in 1968, is keen to promote interest in model engineering and the construction of models, tools and apparatus particularly among young people.

Mornflake’s £350 donation will help encourage young people to get on board with looking after a locomotive which is to be painted in the firm’s orange colours and unveiled in the summer.

Rides take place on the society’s 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

A society spokesman said: “We are a community asset who, since lockdown, have enjoyed unprecedented success with visitor numbers to our running days, but this has also brought issues with our facilities, such as toilets, clubhouse kitchen and access which we have plans to update.

“We exist on what we can raise through the gate and annual subscriptions of our 100 members, so the support of the community and of our visitors is key.

“Mornflake’s support is therefore greatly appreciated. We have agreed to put the funds towards a steam engine that we can let young people ‘have a go’ and already have our eyes on a suitable locomotive.”

The steam locos used to run from the former Horseshoe pub on Newcastle Road but an alternative location had to be found in 1990 when a new road was built.

The move was a mammoth feat for the society’s engineering enthusiasts who cast over five hundred concrete track support pillars.

Three quarters of a mile of steel rail was used plus thousands of bolts for securing fish plates.

The track was officially opened in 1993 by the Mayor of Crewe and Nantwich and has been hugely popular ever since.

Open days throughout the spring and summer attract more than 2000 visitors, many families with young children.

New this season is a table-top Gauge 1 railway that people can get close up to and be involved with, especially children.

The layout is one of the biggest in the North West with a scale running length of a couple of miles.

Mornflake managing director James Lea said: “Crewe’s history is built on engineering excellence and locomotive manufacturing.

“It’s great that the Society is keeping this heritage alive and we’re proud to play our part in inspiring young engineers of the future.

“We look forward to seeing the Mornflake orange loco make its debut in the summer.”