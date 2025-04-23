Roll up for Reaseheath College Family Festival in May

Reaseheath College and University Centre’s Family Festival returns on Sunday May 18 and their Nantwich campus.

And organisers say the event promises to be bigger, better, and more fun than ever before.

The festival had to be cancelled last year after heavy rain prior to the event left the ground too wet to stage the event.

But the college is now looking forward to welcoming families, friends, students, and the local community back to its countryside campus.

They are planning a day packed with activities, performances, laughter and fun.

There will be daring BMX stunts and the popular Pedal Power vs Parkour competition, as well as hands-on workshops like tree climbing, flower arranging, and bricklaying.

“We can’t wait to bring the community together again for this fantastic day of entertainment,” said Stephanie Owen, Family Festival organiser.

“After a year away, we’re coming back with even more exciting activities and performances, plus some wonderful new additions.

“It’s going to be a memorable day for all the family.”

Other favourites at the event will be Magical Musical Bike, and the all-new Away to Me puppet show featuring Rex the mischievous sheepdog and his two eight-foot Yarndale sheep.

And there will performances from local dance groups as well as other activities across the campus.

The Family Festival runs from 10am to 5pm, and family tickets, priced £30, are available now at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/familyfestival

View the highlights from the 2023 Family Festival on the Reaseheath YouTube channel, below: