Cheshire Wildlife Trust launches photography competition

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is looking for the best photos of wildlife and wild places across Cheshire for their photography competition.

From all of the entries, 12 winners and 12 runners up will feature in the Trust’s 2026 calendar.

Last year’s winner was a stunning photograph of a short-eared owl taken in Port Sunlight by Peter Tarpey, which featured on the cover of the calendar.

Kat Wade, fundraising manager at Cheshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re looking for photographs that celebrate the variety of wildlife and nature our region has to offer.

“We’re also looking for that iconic Cheshire view. Whether that be the Wirral coastline, Bickerton Hill, Kerridge Hill, Peckforton, Frodsham or White Nancy.

“It could be wildlife you spot in a local park, woodland, meadow or even your own garden! We’d also love to see examples of urban wildlife living in our towns and cities.

“We’d love the calendar to reflect the seasons, so we encourage people to look through photos they’ve previously taken during autumn and winter.

“Every year we run our competition we’re amazed by what people capture right here on our doorstep. We can’t wait to see this year’s entries!”

Funds raised by the sale of the calendar are used to protect wildlife and wild spaces across Cheshire and they will be available to buy later in the year.

To find out more and how to enter visit www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/photography_competition

The deadline for entries is Saturday 31st May 2025.

Meanwhile, the Trust is also looking for new Board members and is recruiting for eight new positions across the organisation, ranging from trainee to senior roles.

It says you don’t need to be a wildlife expert or have previous experience to be a board member, but can spare a few hours each month and a commitment to making a difference.

Full training and mentoring will be provided. The Trust is keen to hear from adults of all ages (18+) and from a range of backgrounds and experiences.

It is also recruiting for eight roles based at Bickley Hall Farm and across Cheshire.

These include a Living Landscape Trainee post as well as opportunities for experienced professionals such as a Senior Philanthropy Officer, Business Services Manager and Senior IT Officer.

Other roles include Ecologist, Living Landscape Officer, Membership Recruiter and a Fundraising Administrator.

To find out more or apply for Board Member positions visit cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/volunteering-opportunities/board-member

To find out about the eight job roles we are recruiting for, visit cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/jobs