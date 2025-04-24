Crime in Cheshire drops for third year running, latest figures show

Crime in Cheshire has dropped for the third year running, according to latest figures.

Statistics compiled by Cheshire Police suggest crime decreased in the county by nearly 2% (-1.7%) in 2024-25 with 77,791 crimes recorded in the past 12 months, compared to 79,152 in 2023-2024.

The figures show there have been reductions across various categories of crime, including big drops in vehicle offences (down by 14%.7), burglary (down by 12.7%), criminal damage (down 11.2%) and an overall reduction of -11.1% in serious acquisitive crime.

There have also been reductions in the number of thefts (-3.7%) and violent crimes against people (-0.8%).

The force has also seen an increase in the number of offenders brought to justice.

Over the past 12 months, the number of offenders brought to justice has risen to 20% compared to 19.4% in 2023-2024.

This overall increase has included increases of offenders being bought to justice for robbery (up by 7.7% to 17.9%), burglary (up by 1% to 11.4%), theft (up by 2% to 17%) and criminal damage (up by 1.1% to 15.%).

Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “We want to keep crime coming down and this further decrease is the direct result of our dedicated officers and staff members who work tirelessly around the clock, 365 days a year to keep the county a hostile environment for criminals.

“At the same time we are bringing more offenders brought to justice

“In the last 12 months, several large-scale operations have been conducted across the county’s local policing units to tackle a variety of crime types, including the anti-social and dangerous riding of e-bikes that has seen well over 60 illegal bikes removed from Cheshire’s streets, modern-day slavery offences occurring in nail bars and car washes, business crime and shoplifting and even joint taxi licencing operations with our partner agencies from local councils.

“These local operations, alongside the national campaigns we support annually such as Operation Sceptre targeting knife crime, gang culture and street robbery, all play a key role in keeping everyone who lives, works and visits Cheshire safe.

“I am incredibly proud of these figures, which shows that Cheshire remains the safest place in the North West and I hope members of the public will also be reassured of the action we carry out to prevent our residents, businesses, and communities from becoming victims of crime.”

Cheshire Police recently received a £4 million boost in funding as part of the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Plan.

The force says it will go towards expanding neighbourhood teams out on the beat, patrolling towns and city centres.

Cheshire has also secured a further £1 million to tackle anti-social behaviour in hotspot areas across the county, known as “Operation Sidelines”.

Chief Constable Roberts added: “I am delighted to hear that the force will be getting this extra funding to support our ongoing efforts in tackling crimes such as ASB, drug dealing, street theft and robbery.

“This funding will also help us recruit a number of new officers who will be out on the beat at peak times such as Friday and Saturday nights, keeping people safe as they enjoy the numerous events such as night-time economy venues across the region.

“We already have a real focus on neighbourhood policing in Cheshire, with named officers in each ward along with as with a number of proactive initiatives and ongoing operations in place to tackle crimes such as these head-on, and we are now looking at how we can best utilise this funding to give our neighbourhood teams the further resources they need.

“Ensuring our local policing teams are dedicated to making our public spaces be safe and feel safe for those who live, work, and visit Cheshire is a top priority and we will use this funding to make Cheshire’s communities even safer.”