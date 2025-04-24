First Nantwich Youth Centre Rock Fest hailed big success

More than 100 youngsters enjoyed the first “Rock Fest” staged at the newly revamped Nantwich Youth & Community Centre (NYCC).

The event was organised and run by NYCC youth workers George and Eli and staged in collaboration with Applestump Records in Nantwich.

They helped scout and connect with local up-and-coming bands to perform at the event.

Now plans are already underway to stage a second event later this year.

Town Cllr Ana Burton, trustee of NYCC, said: “This event is exactly what we envisioned when transforming the youth club—a safe space for young people to express themselves and enjoy life.”

Youth worker George added: “I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of putting this event together and can’t wait to host another.

“It was amazing to see so many people turn up and enjoy themselves.

“Although me and Eli need to take a break to focus on our GCSEs, Nantwich can expect a bigger and better event to take place in the summer.

“I’d like to thank Paul and James from Amplify Theatre Solutions for donating their equipment for the night!”

Eli added: “The event was a huge success and I am really grateful to have been involved and work alongside George.

“It is important that the youth of Nantwich have events and activities like this as it brings our community together.

“The NYCC is a brilliant place where children of all ages feel safe to spend their time!”

Highlights included performances from crowd favourites Twitches Rats and indie band Unit 17, who closed the show with dancefloor hits from Oasis and the Beatles.

The festival also debuted local band The Sceletomens and featured a standout Linkin Park tribute by George and Archie Blow.

The festival expanded beyond the main stage with busking performances from Ethan walker and Finlay Edwards in the recreational room and a VR gaming zone featuring Beat Saber, run by Robert Gray.

In total, more than £600 was raised to support the event.

To donate to the NYCC youth charity visit NYCC.uk