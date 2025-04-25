2 hours ago
Fire crews tackle large blaze of trees and rubbish in Nantwich

in Incident / News April 25, 2025
house blaze - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Nantwich fire crews were called out to tackle a large blaze involving trees and rubbish.

The service said the fire, which had been started intentionally, had been left unattended.

It was started on land on Stoke Hall Lane, in Poole, Nantwich, at around 3.30pm yesterday (April 24).

A fire service spokesperson said: “A large fire involving trees and rubbish which had been intentionally lit, but was then left unattended.

“It required firefighters to attend and use a hose reel to put it out.”

