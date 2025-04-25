Man jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour of Willaston victim

A 42-year-old man has been jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour towards a former partner from Willaston, Nantwich.

Ben Carr, of Freemen Street, Stafford, was jailed for 30 months after appearing at Chester Crown Court.

Carr was found guilty of physically assaulting the woman on several occasions which caused bruising, as well as biting her and grabbing her throat to restrict her breathing.

He was also verbally abusive, would throw items at her, and damaged her laptop on one occasion.

Even when the relationship ended Carr continued to try and contact the victim with unwanted calls and messages.

The incidents happened between December 2019 and December 2022 in the Willaston area.

The victim reported the incidents to police in April 2023. Carr was subsequently arrested and interviewed in relation to the reports and was charged following an investigation.

On top of his sentence, Carr will serve an additional eight weeks for the activation of a suspended sentence previously imposed in June 2022 by Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court.

He is now also subject to a restraining order to protect the victim in this case.

Following the sentencing, a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “No one should have to live in fear when just going about their daily life, especially when the perpetrator is someone they should be able to trust.

“Carr both physically assaulted the victim and verbally abused her, even bombarding her with unwanted contact once the relationship ended.

“I would like to commend the victim’s bravery throughout this investigation.

“This sentence should serve as a reminder that Cheshire Constabulary takes all offences of this nature and domestic abuse extremely seriously.

“Any allegation will be thoroughly investigated, with the needs of the victim always being our main priority.”