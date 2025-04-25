Nantwich CC title defence starts with home defeat

Nantwich CC 1st team’s defence of their Cheshire County Cricket League title got off to a disappointing start when they slipped to a five-wicket home defeat at the hands of Brooklands CC.

The newly-promoted visitors won the toss and, after putting the Dabbers into bat, were almost immediately on the front foot, reducing Nantwich to 58-5.

Spencer Byatt led some resistance with a stylish 75 and was ably supported by Scott Wardley (30) and Oliver Griffiths (21) but a total of 215-9 from the 50 overs never looked likely to be enough for the home side.

And sure enough, in reply, openers Todd Walker (68) and Dave Cunliffe (30) put on 98 for the first wicket and although Wardley claimed a couple of wickets, Brooklands cruised home with five wickets and 13 overs to spare.

There was better news for the 2nd team in their first game in the Premier Division as they notched up an opening-day win over Stockport Georgians CC.

After the home side were asked to bat, Joe Bolton was the pick of the Nantwich bowlers, taking 5-48 as the Georgians were bowled out for 185.

Jakob Jordan (38) and Oliver Howell (33) got the Dabbers’ reply off to a solid start but the home team sensed a chance when they took three quick wickets.

But a composed 41 from James Michell and a quickfire 28 off 17 balls from Philip Marsh steadied the Nantwich ship and they passed their target with four overs to spare.

This Saturday, Nantwich 2nds play their first home game of the season, the match against Brooklands CC starting at midday at Whitehouse Lane. All spectators are welcome.

The 1sts will look to bounce back from that opening-day setback when they travel to Timperley on Saturday and they have an attractive ECB National Cup fixture at Audley CC on Sunday.

The 40-over match will start at 1pm.

(pic by Graham Dean, creative commons licence)