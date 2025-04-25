Nantwich mum set to stage play in memory of son

A Nantwich mum is set to re-stage the last play her son watched before he was killed in a road accident.

Cat Hunter set up Mokushla Theatre Company in memory of her son Luke.

And tomorrow (April 26) it will stage murder mystery “Room 13” and its prequel “The Hartley Wedding” at Reaseheath Hall in Nantwich.

Luke, who worked as a chef, died in a road accident on July 14 aged just 19.

He had been riding his motorbike on the A51 London Road near Bridgemere when it collided with a lorry.

Cat posted on social media today: “So excited to be performing at Reaseheath Hall tomorrow with Mokushla Theatre, in memory of Luke.

“There are still a few tickets left so come along for a day of entertainment, laughter and guessing who did it.

“The cast and crew are so excited to perform for you, the weather is looking good for picnic in between shows and the bar is well stocked. This should be a fabulous day out!

“What can I say about you Luke that I haven’t already said?

“You were an amazing young man and despite feeling like giving up so often you chose not to.

“You are an inspiration to anyone who is dealing with mental health issues because time and time again you showed the world that you were not a victim to it.

“These stories are for you so all that loved you will remember who you were and if we can bring some laughter to a few more people with your cookie dough then that is just fine with me!”

Cat recently appeared on BBC Radio Stoke to promote the play.

She said she wrote Room 13 a few years ago and it was staged by Alsager Community Theatre last year.

It was the last time Luke watched a play.

A second performance of both plays will also be held at the Civic in Alsager on 10 May.

There are still some tickets left for both showings.

To buy them visit the Mokushla Theatre website here