Reaseheath College celebrates trio of successes at skills contest

Reaseheath College in Nantwich is celebrating three successes at the latest Cheshire and Warrington Skills Competition.

The college hosted the Business and Construction contests at their Nantwich campus.

It brought together talented students from Reaseheath College, Cheshire College South and West, Macclesfield College, and Warrington and Vale Royal College.

Students had a chance to showcase their skills in a competitive environment against their peers in real-world scenarios.

In the business competition, four college teams were tasked with developing a food subscription box concept capable of competing with industry giants such as HelloFresh and Gousto.

They had to create an innovative brand and business strategy before pitching their ideas in a Dragon’s Den-style presentation to potential investors.

The winning team was Macclesfield College with their concept Peak Fuel, a protein-focused takeaway box designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts.

Reaseheath College was runner up with their Seven Wonders of the West, a food box business based in Japan that showcased Western cuisines.

In the construction competition, joinery students were challenged to create a precise framework to strict specifications, testing their accuracy, cutting skills, joint work, and overall craftsmanship.

Bricklaying competitors were required to build walls to specific requirements.

The winners in the bricklaying category were Jesse Knowles from Macclesfield College in the senior section and Ryan Whitlow from Reaseheath College in the junior section.

In the junior joinery category, Charlie Snell from Warrington and Vale Royal College took the top spot, while Sam James from Reaseheath College triumphed in the senior joinery section.

Andy Gould, Curriculum Area Manager for Construction at Reaseheath College, said: “This event allows our students to put their skills to the test in a real-world environment.

“The standard of work this year has been exceptional, and it’s fantastic to see the level of talent coming through the ranks in both joinery and bricklaying.”

Nick Blakemore, Reaseheath Food Centre Manager, added: “This competition gives students a fantastic opportunity to develop their business acumen, creativity, and presentation skills.

“The quality of the pitches this year was outstanding, and it’s great to see young people developing such innovative ideas for the future of the food industry.”