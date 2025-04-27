5 reasons to turn a Spanish holiday into a Spanish forever home

Do we need to give you 4 reasons to move to Spain? Probably not, but we’re going to do it anyway.

Spain is the type of country you visit that makes you say, ‘I want to live here.’

It’s the same with Italy or the south of France – or any Mediterranean country, for that matter.

Dare we say, any country that isn’t the UK (sorry, Britain, but you know there are better options!).

From the beautiful beaches to the city life that’s like London with a sun on steroids (and some would argue better food), Spain really is the place to be.

Still, if you need 4 reasons, we’ve got them and more, but we won’t get carried away. Read on to find out more.

Spain *Almost* Feels Like Home

*Almost* because for some of us, it feels like home because it was our childhood holiday destination.

A 2024 survey found that 37% of Britons preferred to holiday in Spain than anywhere else, with Italy, France, and Portugal trailing behind.

You have the Irish pub, English cafes serving the iconic English breakfast (which Spanish people secretly love), and depending on where you are, a lot of the people are English.

You’ll also find Aldi, Lidl, and small English supermarkets selling your all-important tea bags for a cuppa on the balcony in the morning.

Yes, we know relocating to Spain is slightly more…diplomatic, shall we say, but there are plenty of lawyers and services like Financial Planning Spain that make it easier.

The Sun, Sea, and Beaches

Of course, we had to go for the iconic section of sun, sea, and beaches.

Let’s face it, most of us Britons who go to Spain are going for exactly that…and the €1 per pint of beer, but that could be another section of its own.

Spain really has some incredible beaches with pristine sands and water that almost makes you want to drink it (please don’t).

Some of the most popular, according to statistics on Google, include:

● Playa de la Concha in San Sebastián

● Cala Comte in Ibiza

● Playa de las Catedrales in Galicia

● Playa de Bolonia in Andalusia

● Playa de Los Muertos in Almería

Two of those beaches, Playa de la Concha and Playa de las Catedrales, are in locations you typically wouldn’t class as a beach destination because they’re so far north.

But don’t discount the north in summer – it’s hot, the beaches are glorious, and Galician food is some of the best you will ever taste.

The Food…Say No More

Seriously, say no more—but we’re going to do it anyway because the food deserves a full-blown love letter.

Spanish cuisine isn’t just about tapas and paella (although those two could easily convert any Brit into British expats in Spain).

It’s about bold flavour, slow eating, and that life-is-meant-to-be-enjoyed attitude that the UK nationals forgot somewhere between the meal deals and microwave curries.

Let’s start with tapas. It’s not just a way of eating; it’s a way of life.

You sit down, you order one thing, then another, then maybe three more, then you laugh at how full you are—but still order dessert because churros con chocolate is calling your name.

And don’t even get us started on jamón ibérico, which is basically Spain’s version of edible gold.

Whether you’re in a fancy restaurant or a backstreet bar that looks like it hasn’t been cleaned since 1983, the food is almost always top-tier.

Even something as simple as pan con tomate (literally bread with tomato) will have you questioning why your toast at home tastes like sadness in comparison.

Each region brings its own flavour, too. The Basque Country? Pintxos heaven. Valencia? Paella is done properly. Andalusia? Cold gazpacho under a blistering sun hits differently.

The Culture and the Vibes

Now let’s talk about the feel of Spain—because it’s not just a place, it’s a vibe, and expats in Spain love it.

It’s the smell of sunscreen and strong coffee in the morning. It’s the sound of scooters whizzing past and old men arguing over who makes the best tortilla.

It’s the kind of energy that makes you want to put your phone down and live a little.

Spain has history carved into its bones. Roman ruins? Got them. Moorish palaces? Yep. Gothic cathedrals that look like they belong in a movie set? All over the place.

And Spain knows how to party—like, really party. From ferias in the south to all-night fiestas in the north, the Spanish know how to celebrate life.

But it’s not just big events. It’s the everyday culture that hooks you. People say hello on the street. Strangers talk to each other at cafés.

The work-life balance actually exists, and siestas aren’t a myth—they’re a lifestyle. Things just move slower, in a good way.

There’s also this magical thing where everyone seems…happier.

It’s not that Spain doesn’t have its problems (nowhere is perfect), but there’s a deep appreciation for life’s little joys.

Spain isn’t just a holiday. It’s a whole new life. The food, the people, the culture, the beaches—it wraps you up and says stay a little longer.

And then suddenly, you’re checking out property prices in Valencia and Googling how to relocate to Spain and get a Spanish NIE number.

It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it. And yes, we’ll join you for a sangria on the terrace.

