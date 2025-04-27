Nantwich Town end season with victory at Wythenshawe

Nantwich Town completed their 2024-25 league campaign with a good 2-1 victory away at Wythenshawe Town.
A Kofi Moore strike in the final minute ensured three points for the Dabbers.
The ball was played through to Moore on the right and his shot squirmed under Haslam in the hosts’ goal.
Nantwich could have taken the lead as early as the eighth minute but hit the post during a goal mouth scramble before Harrison fired over.
Wythenshawe then took the lead on 17 minutes when Mason was able to squeeze a shot passed Ben Garratt after Dabbers are unable to clear their lines.
Both teams continued to create chances but most were miscued or easily saved.
Nantwich then found a deserved leveller in the second half when Byron Harrison profited from a direct run from Kai Evans who opened up the defence.
He squared the ball for Harrison to bundle it in passed the home keeper.
Moore came on as substitute in the second period and made a real difference for the Dabbers.
Hockenhull then saw a looping header come back off the crossbar late on for Nantwich before Moore’s late late show sealed the win.
The victory means Nantwich finish the season in Northern Premier League West in eighth place on 63 points, 11 points from the play-offs.
Manager Jon Moran said: “I’m glad we’ve been able to finish the season on a high.”
