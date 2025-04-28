George & Dragon complete treble with cup final victory

George & Dragon FC have capped off a remarkable season by completing a sensational treble, writes Jonathan White.
The side clinched the Cheshire FA Sunday Challenge Cup with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Dock AFC yesterday (April 27).
The final, held at Witton Albion’s U Lock It Stadium, saw the two sides locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
George & Dragon held their nerve to claim a 5-4 victory on penalties, sending their supporters into raptures.
Radio Witton provided live commentary for the tightly contested encounter.
Both teams battled hard in the first half, cancelling each other out with few clear chances and going into the break at 0-0.
Dock AFC struck first early in the second half, capitalising on a defensive error to take a 1-0 lead.
However, following a lengthy stoppage in play, George & Dragon regrouped and made a series of substitutions that paid off.
Their centre forward rose highest from a corner to power home the equaliser, setting up a thrilling finish.
With neither side able to find a winner in normal time, the match was decided from the spot.
Both teams converted their first four penalties before Dock AFC faltered, firing wide at the crucial moment.
Connor Hooks then stepped up for George & Dragon and coolly slotted home the decisive kick to seal the victory.
The triumph added to George & Dragon’s Crewe Regional Sunday Football League Premier Division title and the Crewe FA Sunday Cup.
(Images courtesy of Desmond Evans at Crewe Regional Sunday League)
