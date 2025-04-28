Nantwich Town Women crowned Cheshire champions

Nantwich Town Women capped off a historic campaign by lifting the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division trophy yesterday (April 27), writes Jonathan White.
The Dabbers completed the season with a 3-1 victory over AFC Crewe Women at the Swansway Stadium.
Formed only in 2020, the women’s first team have taken the league by storm, securing the title with 15 wins, one defeat, and no draws, finishing nine points clear of their nearest rivals.
After the final whistle, players and staff donned green celebratory shirts emblazoned with “Nantwich Town FC Women Champions 24/25”.
Dame Pat Bacon, Honorary President of Nantwich Town female section, then presented individual trophies.
Team captain Becky Davies received the league’s impressive silverware, alongside Richard Embley, Head of Female Football.
Celebrations also took place at half-time, with a champions’ parade featuring the club’s rising stars from the U12s, U14s, and U16s teams.
Manager Dan Mellor said: “Today (Sunday) summed up exactly what this team is all about – it showed why we’re champions.
“No one wants to lift a trophy after a defeat, so even though there wasn’t much riding on the game itself, we were determined to finish on a high and carry that buzz into the celebrations.
“And to be fair, we were class out there.
“The first half was a bit cagey. You could see the nerves – we weren’t getting close enough and gave them too much respect.
“That said, we still created the better chances and probably should’ve gone in ahead.
“At half-time, we reminded the girls of who we are and what we stand for.
“The togetherness in that dressing room was unbelievable – they lifted each other, and you saw the result of that in the second half.
“We looked much more like ourselves, created several good chances, scored two quality goals, and never looked like conceding.
“This group deserves every bit of praise they get. To reach the First Round of the FA Cup and then go on a run of 15 straight league wins shows just how consistent and driven they’ve been.
“I’m incredibly proud to be their manager. I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved together, and I can’t wait to see what we can do in the league above.”
Goalscorers on the day were Amanda Fallon – who netted twice – and Meg Ragdale.
It’s been a standout season beyond the league with Nantwich reaching the First Round Proper of the Women’s FA Cup and a semi-final place in the CWYFL Challenge Cup.
The Dabbers will now step up to regional Tier 6 football. Recruitment is already open for the 2025/26 campaign.
Trials scheduled for Wednesday May 14 and Wednesday May 21 (7–9pm).
Interested players can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2bdp9jzn
(Images courtesy of Peter Robinson)
Recent Comments