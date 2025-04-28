Scout leaders in Nantwich appeal for help over hut rebuild

Scout leaders in Nantwich are appealing for help to re-build their crumbling headquarters in the town.

The 3rd Nantwich (38th South West Cheshire) Scout Group are hoping for support to rebuild the hut off Davenport Avenue.

They are seeking help re-roofing the building and cladding of the hut, with new windows and doors.

Leader David Brough said: “We are rebuilding our Scout hut and are in need of some help.

“We are seeking donations of insulation, plasterboard, and carcassing timber, for internal walls.

“If we could ask for any donations or good quotes for our Scouts.

“We will eventually be looking to source a kitchen, white goods, doors, sanitary ware, light fittings, heating solutions, alarms, security lighting.”

The group has more than 50 members in the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts groups for young people between six and 14-years-old.

If anyone can help or know of anyone who can help the Scout group to help rebuild the hut with donations can email David on [email protected]