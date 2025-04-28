Two “prowlers” arrested by police in Nantwich

Two men have been arrested after witnesses spotted “prowlers” and a suspected break-in taking place in Nantwich earlier today.

Cheshire Police say patrol officers from Crewe were sent out to the Highfields area near the Barony in Nantwich.

They saw two men acting suspiciously and chased them on foot.

After a chase which involved scaling a number of fences, the men was caught and arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Both males, from the Stoke area, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, possession of a bladed article and affray.

“Items of interest including bolt croppers were located.”