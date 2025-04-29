Evening and Sunday car park charging won’t cost to enforce, claims CEC

Cheshire East Council claims introducing evening and Sunday parking charges will not involve any additional cost for the council to enforce, writes Belinda Ryan.

The controversial charges are due to come into force on council-owned car parks on May 26, together with a hike in prices.

In Nantwich, this will include Love Lane, Bowling Green, Civic Hall, Snow Hill and First Wood Street car parks.

Changes will include:

Parking charges will be extended by four hours to cover the period 8am-10pm.

Parking charges will be introduced on Sundays – based on the weekday tariffs for each car park.

The introduction of a new tariff band that will allow motorists to purchase parking for up to 14 hours.

An increase in some parking charges and permits, which reflects the tariffs charged by similar councils.

Cheshire East has been carrying vacancies for enforcement officers for several months and still doesn’t have the required number.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked if that meant existing enforcement officers would be paid overtime to patrol the car parks and nearby streets on Sundays and during the evenings – at additional cost to the council taxpayer.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of the highways and transport committee at CEC, said: “We are actively recruiting for civil enforcement officers within our parking services team and welcome applications for these important roles.

“Details of how to apply can be found by searching the jobs section of the council’s website.

“The council is not increasing the number of enforcement officers beyond its current recruitment.

“For several months, the council has carried vacant posts, and filling these will ensure we have sufficient capacity to provide enforcement patrols across an extended working day.”