3 hours ago
Care home in Nantwich rated “inadequate” by Care Quality Commission
4 hours ago
Evening and Sunday car park charging won’t cost to enforce, claims CEC
6 hours ago
Woman suffers terrifying “car-jacking” attempt in Nantwich
20 hours ago
Nantwich Town Women crowned Cheshire champions
1 day ago
Two “prowlers” arrested by police in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Woman suffers terrifying “car-jacking” attempt in Nantwich

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News April 29, 2025
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A woman suffered a terrifying car-jacking incident as she waited at a junction in Nantwich.

The victim, 53, was driving along Beam Street and stopped at the Barony Road traffic lights when a gang of men approached her vehicle and tried to get in her car.

Police say around four to five unknown men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas approached her vehicle on e-scooters.

No threats were made, but one of the men unsuccessfully attempted to open the victim’s car door.

The victim drove off from the scene and reported the matter to police.

The incident happened last night (April 28) at around 10.20pm.

Police are now appealing for any video footage to help with their inquiries to trace the men.

Sergeant Matt Stonier said: “Clearly this is a concerning incident, and we’re committed to doing all we can to establish what took place.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area and as part of our investigation we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage which may aid our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call us on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 2078822.”

Tags: , , ,

One Comment

  1. Philip Turnbull says:
    April 29, 2025 at 6:50 pm

    Seen these jerks other night on scooters riding around Nantwich bother mine they will get dealt with appropriately!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.