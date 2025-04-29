Woman suffers terrifying “car-jacking” attempt in Nantwich

A woman suffered a terrifying car-jacking incident as she waited at a junction in Nantwich.

The victim, 53, was driving along Beam Street and stopped at the Barony Road traffic lights when a gang of men approached her vehicle and tried to get in her car.

Police say around four to five unknown men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas approached her vehicle on e-scooters.

No threats were made, but one of the men unsuccessfully attempted to open the victim’s car door.

The victim drove off from the scene and reported the matter to police.

The incident happened last night (April 28) at around 10.20pm.

Police are now appealing for any video footage to help with their inquiries to trace the men.

Sergeant Matt Stonier said: “Clearly this is a concerning incident, and we’re committed to doing all we can to establish what took place.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area and as part of our investigation we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage which may aid our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call us on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 2078822.”