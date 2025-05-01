Cheshire to get first slime venue as Gootopia lands in Nantwich

Gootopia Cheshire is opening its doors in Nantwich, becoming the North West’s first and only purpose-built slime venue.

The new venue will be open at Gate Farm Rural Enterprise Park, on Wettenhall Road in Poole, on Saturday May 17.

It is co-owned by Helen and Westly Wilson (pictured), who are multi-award-winning entrepreneurs with 20 years’ experience in children’s entertainment.

“From slime-making workshops and messy play sessions to birthday parties and school science trips, Gootopia is all about hands-on, screen-free fun for children aged three and up,” said Helen.

“We’re also planning ‘Slime and Wine’ and ‘Slime and Dine’ events for adults, as well as corporate team building and networking events.

“Time is precious, and people want to make memories. Gootopia Cheshire offers everyone the chance to do that in a safe, inclusive space.”

Gootopia was originally founded in 2018 by Nishi and Chris Bowan Saville, and co-owned by TV presenter and podcaster Steph McGovern, and was launched in London.

Helen added: “As a neuro-divergent child, Westly struggled to find activities that genuinely interested him and places where he felt truly accepted.

“That’s why it’s so important to us that Gootopia Cheshire is a safe, sensory space where everyone – from SEN children to neuro-divergent adults – can have fun, feel included and be themselves without fear of judgement.”

Gootopia Cheshire will sit alongside a growing group of family businesses at Gate Farm, including a swimming pool, gymnastics hut and the Milking Parlour Café.

“Our big ambition is to help make Gate Farm a thriving community hub,” said Helen, who lives in Weston.

“As tenants, we’re all working together to create incredible, memorable experiences for families and individuals alike.”

Gootopia Cheshire will partner with home-schooling families and local schools to offer slime-making workshops that align with the Science curriculum and promote sustainability.

“Everyone gets to make a personalised slime, as well as a giant slime together, with some to take away,” added Helen.

“The slime itself is water-soluble, non-toxic and vegan-friendly, and the tubs to take it home in are made from recycled vegetables.

“With our mobile offering, we can bring Gootopia directly to classrooms, homes or workplaces.”

Initially, Gootopia Cheshire will open on weekends and during school holidays, with a free family fun day planned at Gate Farm on the Spring Bank Holiday (Monday, 5 May).

“We haven’t even opened the doors yet, but the enquiries and bookings are flooding in,” said Helen, who has won nine awards for her children’s holiday club business.