Dog paddock plan for field near Nantwich sparks objections

Plans to use a field at Walgherton near Nantwich as a dog exercise paddock have sparked objections from neighbours and the parish council, writes Belinda Ryan.

Steve Newman has applied to Cheshire East Council for permission to use part of a field at Ballaglass, off London Road, as a fully enclosed paddock for members of the public to exercise their dogs.

The proposal, on the 0.42 hectare site, also includes hardstanding for parking and the siting of a mobile shipping container to provide toilet facilities and a kitchenette.

A planning statement submitted by KMT Faming and Consultancy Ltd on behalf of the applicant states: “The proposal will provide a business opportunity in a rural area which will support the local rural economy, without any built development within open countryside.

“There is a need for secure dog exercise paddocks for training and welfare purposes….

“This is due to the increase in poorly socialised dogs due to the lockdown, a general increase in dog ownership, a requirement for a safe environment to train dogs to recall, and a space to exercise dogs away from livestock.”

The proposed opening times are from 7am to 9pm in the summer and from 8am to 5pm in winter.

The business would hire the area out privately through an online booking system for half hourly or hourly slots.

The planning statement adds: “Access will be provided through the existing access off the A51 and along the 750m hard-cored track.

“This is currently used by livery customers to access their paddocks therefore a commercial use has already been established.”

Hatherton and Walgherton Parish Council has objected to the proposal and raised concerns about the access and the proximity of the proposal to a neighbouring house.

The parish council said: “The A51 is a very busy road and access onto the access track is on the crest of a hill – Whispy Hill – on a significant bend with limited visibility…

“The current use of this access is relatively low and we are concerned that there is any increase of traffic without a full safety appraisal of the junction and consideration of a reduction in the speed limit along this stretch.”

The parish council also stated in its email to Cheshire East that the application will have a significant impact on the access and egress to and from a neighbouring property and that noise from the dogs will also be a material planning issue.

It added: “We question the viability of a dog exercise business in such close proximity to the equestrian pastures and stables.

“The proximity and noise of boisterous canines is contra-indicated when so close to horses.”

Cheshire East’s environmental health officer recommended the application be refused because a required noise report had not been received.

Two neighbours also objected.

One said: “The proposed dog exercise field will introduce frequent barking, handler shouting, whistling, door slamming, engine noise to what is currently a quite agricultural field.”

The application, number 25/0737/FUL, can be viewed on the planning portal on the Cheshire East Council website.

The last date for submitting comments is May 7, 2025.

