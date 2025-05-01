Nantwich chippy in line for Luke Littler UK kebab honour!

A Nantwich chip shop has been shortlisted with nine others across Britain by darts sensation Luke Littler to find the best kebab takeaway.

World Champion Littler is famed for his love of the kebab and he’s teamed up with Deliveroo to crown the nation’s best ‘bab’.

The Coral Reef on Pillory Street, Nantwich, is one of 10 takeaways to be shortlisted for the official “Luke Littler x Deliveroo Best Kebab Award”.

Littler will help score the shortlisted entries to find the overall winner.

The Nantwich takeaway is up against shops from Coventry, Burnley, Leeds, Leicester, Mansfield, Nottingham, Warrington, Loughborough and Eccles.

Brand-new for this year is a specially-created golden trophy, in the shape of a chicken shish, that’ll be awarded to the winning restaurant.

Coral Reef Takeaway, led by directors Simon White and Nicolas Philippou, is a family-run eaterie.

Their menu features a variety of kebabs, including chicken and doner options.

Locals love it for its food quality and welcoming service and ​their top-selling kebabs on the Deliveroo app among locals is Chicken Kebab, followed by a Mixed Kebab.

Littler said: “Whether it’s chicken tikka or lamb, there are three steps to a tasty kebab: juicy lean meat, fresh salad, all wrapped up in soft bread.

“The final check-out and making the perfect kebab is tough, but these restaurants on Deliveroo are doing it right.

“I can’t see any misses in this list, so it’s over to you to get voting. Game on.”

Will Shu, CEO & Founder at Deliveroo, said: “Who better than Luke Littler to reintroduce the award that celebrates a true Deliveroo fan favourite, the kebab.

“The restaurants in the running are serving kebabs of incredible quality and have built loyal followings in their local communities. We want to recognise those doing it best – so get voting for your favourite restaurants nominated for the award.”

Now it’s up to the nation to decide the champion.

Voting closes on May 9th.

Takeaway fans can cast their vote at deliveroorestaurantawards.com with voting closing on May 9 at 11.59pm.

The winners will be announced via Deliverooo’s social channels on May 28.