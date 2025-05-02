Former Bunbury councillor wins Runcorn election for Reform

Former Bunbury ward councillor Sarah Pochin has won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election for Reform UK by just SIX votes.

Ms Pochin, who was Conservative councillor and then Independent councillor on Cheshire East, was declared the winner earlier this morning after Labour ordered a recount.

It’s believed to be the closest by-election in British political history.

It means Ms Pochin and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have overturned Labour’s huge majority from the 2024 general election win in Runcorn.

Ms Pochin received 12,645 compared to Labour’s 12,639. Reform’s share rose by 21% and Labour’s dropped by 14%.

She said after the result: “Enough is enough. Enough Tory failure, enough Labour lies.”

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Mike Amesbury, who received a suspended prison sentence for a street assault last year.

Ms Pochin said the party stood for “family, community and country,” and she had “dedicated her life” to upholding those values.

She was a councillor for the Cheshire East authority from 2015 until 2023, and was mayor of the council from 2021 to 2022.

She was expelled by the Conservatives in 2020 after a row over her nomination as mayor.

Ms Pochin has worked for companies in the energy and chemicals sector as well as the DIY industry, also spent 20 years as a magistrate.