Crewe CC 1sts start campaign with victory over Congleton

Crewe CC 1sts got their 2025 campaign off to a winning start against Congleton at the Vagrants in Willaston.

At home and having lost the toss, Crewe were put into bat.

Newcomers Nathan Twiddell (19) and from down-under Rory Kalnins (35) gave Crewe a promising 51-run start.

Nathan was the first to fall to Congleton’s most effective bowler Stefan Cardell (3 – 18).

Slightly under the weather, Lew Bacon had two sessions at the wicket to add an important 34, with strong support from the Jarvis brothers Ollie (13) and Ben (27).

The Congleton players performed well in the field and although runs did not come easy Crewe managed to set a reasonable target of 173 for 8 in their 40 overs.

In reply, and at 63 for 2, Congleton were on course for a win with pro Tom Courtney (38) looking dangerous.

Crewe’s dependable off-spinner Faisal Mahmoud (3-15) changed the picture and with captain Callum Bacon (3-28) broke the back of their visitors innings.

The final wicket went to Ben Jarvis (1 – 10) with Congleton’s score at 105 and 68 runs short.

Ollie Jarvis bowled tightly for his 2 for 22 as did Johnathon Bourne (1-10).

Crewe’s 2nd team were away at Congleton where they fell to defeat.

Congleton batted first and their openers, despite a tight spell from Andy Whittingham (0-23), amassed 121 runs for their first wicket.

Stefan Stubbs (58) and Simon Prawl (48) set the scene for Adam Robertson (44no) to set a difficult target of 233 for 5.

Mike Whittingham was the best of the Crewe bowlers with 2 – 34 and one wicket each for Frazier Hoye, Haveesh Alluri and Harry Wynn-Hughes.

Only two Crewe batters, Tate Rutter (25) and captain Max Gay (16) gained double figures in a difficult run-chase.

But a positive end saw youngsters Harry Wyn-Hughes and Andy Whittingham providing a small sting in the tail and an extra batting point.

Crewe finished well short with an all-out total of 89.