Nantwich Town captain Troy Bourne to leave club this summer

Nantwich Town captain Troy Bourne will be leaving the Dabbers this summer after a decade of service to his boyhood team, the club has announced.
Bourne joined the Dabbers academy at 16 after being released by Stoke City and apart from a short loan at Alsager Town in 2016/17, it’s where he’s been ever since.
He is a former Player of the Season, two-time Young Player of the Season, two-time Players’ Player of the Season and two-time Manager’s Player of the Season.
Bourne amassed more than 300 appearances with the Dabbers and was the scorer of a couple of the most famous Nantwich goals of recent years.
Nantwich Manager and former team mate Jon Moran said: “Troy has been a magnificent servant for Nantwich Town and I am privileged to have played somewhat of a part in his journey, as he has played a big part in mine.
“Troy has been a pleasure to play with and an even greater pleasure to manage. His family are infectious and the way he has embodied Nantwich Town is a huge testament to the character he is.
“I am extremely proud of how Troy has developed and grown during his time here and he will go down as one of Nantwich Town’s greats.
“Whilst now is the right time for Troy to take the next step in his journey, I’m sure it won’t be the last time we see Troy in a Nantwich shirt.
“In football tough decisions have to be made and this is the right one for both Troy and for Nantwich Town. Good luck for the future Troy.”
Bourne said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved at Nantwich Town – from the players and coaching staff to the volunteers and fans – for making the last 10 years so special.
“I’ve grown so much as both a player and a person during my time at the club, and I’ll always be proud to have worn the shirt.
“It’s been a tough decision, but it also feels like the right time for a new challenge and Nantwich will always hold a big place in my heart. Thank you for everything.”
(Pics courtesy of Jonathan White)
Recent Comments