Exciting ways current and emerging technologies are improving sport

Technology is constantly evolving and adapting, and one industry in particular has seen a significant positive change thanks to advancements in modern day technology: sport.

So, let’s explore what the current state of technology in sport is and take a look at any exciting trends that are emerging.

Current Technologies

Performance Tracking

From wearable GPS trackers to heart rate monitors, athletes can now track various important metrics that can be used to implement effective training strategies to improve overall performance.

Player Protection

Technology doesn’t just contribute to better game play, but also offers advanced player safety. One example is in rugby, where it has become common for players to wear instrumented mouthguards.

This innovation measures the force and frequency of head impacts, making it easier for medical assistants to detect potential problems, such as concussions, much earlier.

Instrumented mouthguards were commonly seen during the 2024 Six Nations Championship and are likely to be seen more in upcoming tournaments, such as the British and Irish lions tour.

Emerging Technologies

VR and AR

VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) have been around for a while but are only just beginning to show prominence in the sporting world.

However, as VR and AR technology have evolved and improved, their uses have become more widespread.

Sports fans are beginning to discover their ability to create immersive experiences no matter where they are.

It’s not just the fans that are starting to see some benefit, but the athletes themselves.

Athletes are making use of VR technology to simulate match scenarios, enhance their form and technique, and improve reaction times, all without the risk of injury.

Green Tech

There has been a bigger focus on sustainability in recent years and green technologies are playing an increasingly important role in ensuring sustainability in the sporting industry.

For example, numerous stadiums and facilities are modifying their venues to include eco-friendly systems such as solar panels and energy-efficient lighting to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Green technology is also being utilised by sportswear and equipment brands who are using recycled materials to reduce waste and lower the environmental impact of production.

Gamification

Gamfication (adding game style elements to something) is gaining traction in the sporting industry, giving sports organisations another avenue for revenue and drawing more attention from younger audiences.

The Importance of Technology in Sport

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in sports.

Whether it be refining player performance, enhancing player safety, improving spectator experience, or doing more for the environment, technology is an integral part of the industry, and it’s likely to stay this way for quite some time.

(pic under creative commons by Eammon)