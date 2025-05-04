5 hours ago
Nantwich pensioner remembers five uncles who fought in WW2
5 hours ago
Nantwich Librarian’s last chapter after 22 years of service
1 day ago
Nantwich Town captain Troy Bourne to leave club this summer
2 days ago
Former Bunbury councillor wins Runcorn election for Reform
3 days ago
Cash-strapped Cheshire East spends over £200k on recruitment agency
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

George & Dragon beat Cooper Buckley in cup final

in Football / Sport May 4, 2025
Porter hat-trick for Betley - Cup - Sunday league football - weather

George & Dragon have continued their winning record after beating Cooper Buckley in the final of the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division Cup.

It was a tightly contested game with both teams having their fair share of chances.

The difference was George & Dragon’s forward players who were that bit more clinical in front of goal.

Joe Duckworth bagged two goals and Ryan Hough added a third for the Winsford based side.

It sees them win their fourth trophy of the season, with a chance to make it five when they face off against Betley in the Presidents Cup final on May 18th.

The Division One game between Raven Salvador and Audlem did not go ahead and will result in a home walkover.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.