George & Dragon beat Cooper Buckley in cup final

George & Dragon have continued their winning record after beating Cooper Buckley in the final of the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division Cup.
It was a tightly contested game with both teams having their fair share of chances.
The difference was George & Dragon’s forward players who were that bit more clinical in front of goal.
Joe Duckworth bagged two goals and Ryan Hough added a third for the Winsford based side.
It sees them win their fourth trophy of the season, with a chance to make it five when they face off against Betley in the Presidents Cup final on May 18th.
The Division One game between Raven Salvador and Audlem did not go ahead and will result in a home walkover.
