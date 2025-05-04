Nantwich pensioner remembers five uncles who fought in WW2

A Nantwich pensioner has urged the town to get behind VE Day celebrations this week as he shares memories of his five uncles who fought in the war.

One by one the Horton brothers of Welsh Row, Nantwich – Stephen, Jim, Tom, Frank and Harry – were called to serve their country. All were in their 20s.

A sixth brother, 18 year-old Arthur, narrowly escaped the conflict.

He had his call up papers and passed his medical but the war ended just before he joined his regiment.

The family also included two sisters, Nancy and Bessie, who stayed with their parents, Tom and Annie, throughout the war on 143 Welsh Row and rejoiced in the return of the boys soon after VE Day.

Bessie’s son Geoff Stockton, 80, recalls: “There was huge relief for my nan and grandad and for everyone in Nantwich who followed their story.

“They were in the Chronicle with the headline ‘A Splendid War Record’ which was seen as a great honour but of course they just wanted them home in one piece.

“Thankfully they survived and I have many happy memories spending time with my uncles as a young boy.”

Five handsome young men were featured side by side in Nantwich Jottings with the words: “Mr and Mrs T Horton of 143 Welsh Row, Nantwich have a family of war service to be proud of which can be equalled by few families in Cheshire. Five sons out of six are with the colours.”

The five saw active service, Stephen and Frank in the RAF.

Jim was in Normandy with the REME while Harry, the youngest was a driver with RASC, ‘at present fighting on the Italian front,’ the Chronicle reports.

They escaped unscathed apart from Tom who was shot in the arm in Sicily while serving with the Central Mediterranean Forces. Barely able to use his arm, he spent the rest of the war on cookhouse duties.

Geoff, who worked as a fitter at Rolls Royce, said: “They were hardworking, practical lads who could turn their hand to anything.

“A couple of them worked in local garages as mechanics before they were called up.

“Frank went on to have his own garage in Wybunbury after the war and Harry became a chauffeur with Rolls Royce.

“Frank, Harry and Jim repaired cars at home and used to let me help. Jim also took me to the farms he was working on and Harry took me motorbike scrambling.

“Like a lot of brave men who served, they didn’t talk about the war. It was something they had shared, creating a strong bond between them all their lives until they passed.

“I was only a baby of two weeks on VE Day but as we head towards the 80th anniversary it made me think more about them and what a relief it must have been to get them home.”

Stephen, Jim, Frank and Harry lived out the rest of their lives locally. Youngest Arthur went to live in Blackpool and worked on trawlers.

Tom went to Folkestone to work in a car modification business.

Geoff and wife Susan, and their children and grandchildren, are among many relatives still in the area.

Geoff added: “It’s so important we remember the sacrifices these young men made so I hope VE Day is a wonderful day in Nantwich, celebrated by young and old.

“Soon there won’t be anyone left to tell a tale like this. As I’ve just turned 80 I wanted to share the story of the Hortons, the brave boys who left Welsh Row all in their 20s not knowing if they would return.”

*Geoff would like to hear from anyone with more information on the brothers. Email him on [email protected]