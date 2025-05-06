Nantwich trio take on fundraising challenge for Wingate Centre

Three Nantwich men have set themselves a special 2025 fundraising challenge to raise at least £1,000 for Wingate Special Children’s Trust in Wrenbury, writes Jonathan White.

Matthew Roberts and James Fay, both 34, and Gareth Roberts, 69, kicked off their endurance test at the start of the year.

Together, they are aiming to cycle 2,025 miles, run or walk 2,025 kilometres, and swim 2,025 lengths of a 25-metre pool before the end of December.

The cause is close to Matthew’s heart, having attended the Wingate Centre’s gymnasium for the past 15 years.

Over that time, he has taken on several fundraising challenges — including a cycle ride and a triathlon — to support the centre.

Previous efforts have been alongside his father Gareth

But this latest challenge also sees the involvement of his brother-in-law, James, a member of Nantwich Triathlon Club.

Gareth said: “The Wingate Centre gives youngsters and people with disabilities opportunities to improve their health and wellbeing.

“I’ve seen first-hand evidence of this as Matthew, who is on the autistic spectrum, has grown in confidence since he first attended the Centre.

“His social skills, flexibility and strength have also improved enormously.

“The challenge is already underway and we are making good progress.

“It will not only give us good reason to be active and stay fit throughout 2025, but it will also help to raise some much-needed funds for the charity, that relies on fundraising and donations to continue their excellent work in the community of South Cheshire.”

The Wingate Special Children’s Trust, established in 1988, is an independent charity providing inclusive residential, sport, and recreational facilities for children and young adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

It offers a supportive environment where individuals can build physical fitness, improve mental wellbeing, and develop confidence.

Supporters can back Matthew, James, and Gareth by donating via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gareth-roberts-11

(Pic: L to R James, Matthew and Gareth Roberts)