REVIEW: Blackadder Goes Forth, by Nantwich Players

Clever, cunning, brilliant…

Just a few words from Edmund Blackadder’s own diction that could be used to describe how Nantwich Players have brought this production to the stage.

For those of us of a certain age, the four series of Blackadder in the 1980s will forever be remembered as pure TV comedy gold.

A hilarious, yet at times tragic journey back to certain moments in history portrayed by unforgettable characters.

And it was the final series “Blackadder Goes Forth” set on the frontline in World War One which delivered the most wonderful yet poignant moments many viewers will never forget.

With that in mind, it was difficult to imagine how the cast and crew at the Players would pull this one off.

But they have, and with aplomb – again demonstrating the incredible talent which shines brightly from the town’s Love Lane theatre.

This production is based on four of the six original episodes of the TV comedy first screened in 1989.

It features some classic old favourite storylines which always seem to see his bid to escape the trenches backfire on poor old “Slack Bladder”, played wonderfully here by Adam Goode.

Who can forget his effort to be the “official war artist” and escape to Paris, or the “Flanders pigeon murderer” as he ate the general’s beloved feathery friend?

And of course the final episode – “Goodbyeee” – as every effort to avoid the final “push” over the top fails.

It’s perhaps one of the most powerful episodes of a sitcom to ever grace our screens. And a timely reminder, in the week of 80th anniversary of VE Day, of the futility of those awful conflicts last century.

The Players re-enacted each of these episodes quite brilliantly, assisted by a simple yet effective set and excellent sound and lighting.

It was important that cast members did not try to copy the original stars of the show – who could imitate Rowan Atkinson?

So they put their own stamp on each character, while sticking to the original and hilarious script penned by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton.

Charlie Gobbett makes a superb Baldrick, Ali Somers is perfect as the hapless George, and William Hickey is uncannily like the original Capt Darling.

The rest of the cast were equally fabulous portraying those memorable characters like mad General Melchett and the flashy Lord Flash-heart.

The fabulous one-liners and puns, the hilarious facial expressions, cheeky innuendos, all under-scored by the deeply moving of the tragic situation they find themselves in. This has it all.

It was more than a cunning plan by the Players to piece together this show.

Every performance between May 6-17 is sold out. It shows not only how Blackadder has stood the test of time, but also how the Players remains such a jewel in the Nantwich crown.