Tickets selling fast as Nantwich Roots Festival set to launch

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews May 7, 2025
Lindisfarne at Nantwich Roots Festival

The 4th Nantwich Roots Festival will be held next week with a host of live performances on show across the town.

The festival, which runs from May 12 to 18, brings a diverse bill blending international stars with local emerging talent.

Well known acts including The Fun Lovin’ Criminals and legendary folk rockers Lindisfarne (pictured) will be performing at the Civic Hall.

Meanwhile, folk music superstars Seth Lakeman will play an acoustic show at the Civic Hall and Steve Knightley from the famous duo Show Of Hands, also takes his place on a varied line-up, performing next Tuesday at Nantwich Town Football Club.

Also included in the itinerary is a celebration of the Beatles music in St Mary’s Church with a band The Threetles and a string quartet, playing songs from every stage of the Beatles careers.

And at the other end of the musical spectrum punk-folk band Ferocious Dog play Nantwich Town FC.

Organisers say demand for tickets is high and that some events – including Lindisfarne and the Fun Lovin’ Criminals – are close to sellout, so ticket purchase is recommended without delay.

In addition to bringing major names to the town, the festival is giving opportunities to local performers.

These include Nantwich teenage singer Jonah, Crewe songwriter Oli Ng and Audlem duo Nastee Chapel who all have guest slots in support of headliners.

Full details and tickets can be sourced via the festival hotline 07837 626426 or at the website Wordsandmusicfestival.com or the Civic Hall Box Office.

