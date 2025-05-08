Need Golf Centre in Nantwich launches Junior Academy

The Need Golf Centre in Nantwich has unveiled a new Junior Golf Academy.

The centre, off Main Road near Reaseheath College, welcomed more than 250 local children over the Easter school holidays.

Now the centre owners are offering new group junior lessons as part of its new junior programme.

The Junior Academy aims to teach children patience, discipline and success through the game of golf, in a fun and positive environment.

Owner Sophie Need said: “We are also working exclusively with England Golf this year on their “Get into Golf” campaign, encouraging people to take up the sport.

“We hope for these group junior lessons to play a pivotal role in this.”

Need Golf Centre was recently nominated by England Golf for Facility of the Year.

Sophie added: “We pride ourselves on being inclusive and accessible for all.

“We are leading the industry in ‘off course’ golf being the entrance level into the sport and we are committed as a venue to nurture that starter journey, this includes FREE junior clubs at all times.”

Any families wishing to book on to the junior group coaching is can do so by visiting https://NeedGolfAcademy.as.me/junioracademy