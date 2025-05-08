RSPCA Stapeley braced for flood of baby wild animal admissions

Staff at RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Nantwich are bracing themselves for a huge rise in young wild animal admissions into its centre.

And they are now urging local residents to do their bit to come to the aid of some smaller animals.

New data at the start of another breeding season shows Stapeley Grange wildlife centre saw a 24% rise in baby wildlife admissions last year – leaping from 1,454 in 2023 to 1,811 in 2024.

Across all RSPCA’s wildlife centres, the number of baby wild animals admitted shot up from 787 in April to 1,356 in May – almost double in just one month – before eventually reaching a peak of 1,766 in July.

Visits to the charity’s webpage offering advice on what to do if a baby bird is seen out of the nest also rocketed to around 1,000 daily in May and June last year.

And the RSPCA saw an overall 35% rise in all wild animal admissions in 2024 (10,209) compared to 2023 (7,520) to its facilities.

Successful rescues of some young wild animals can be time-critical.

So the faster they can be found treatment, the more likely there will be a successful outcome for them.

But other young animals, such as fledgling birds, may not need rescuing at all.

The RSPCA is urging members of the public to be “wildlife smart”.

Anyone who finds sick, injured or orphaned young animals which need help and are small enough to handle safely, should take them to a nearby vet or one of the RSPCA’s wildlife centres.

Vets treat small wildlife for free but the public are urged to call ahead first.

RSPCA scientific officer Rebecca Machin said: “We see a sharp rise in the number of young wild animals coming into our wildlife centres at this time of year.

“From orphaned and sick baby hedgehogs and young rabbits, to fox and badger cubs, our centres are flat-out trying to care for the flood of babies.

“And it’s a growing problem, with a 35% rise in all wildlife admission numbers last year, compared to 2023.

“We know that animal lovers in Cheshire and the surrounding areas want to help where they can.

“That’s why we’re urging them to be wildlife smart this Spring and Summer.

“Successful rescues can be time-critical, so we are actively encouraging members of the public to take any orphaned or injured small animals that are safe to handle directly to a vet or to one of our four wildlife centres.

“We also urge the public to be aware that some animals who look vulnerable may actually be better left alone.

“Fledgling birds and young foxes are often being watched over by their parents, and don’t need help from us.”