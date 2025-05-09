Nantwich CC league struggles continue with loss to Didsbury

Nantwich Cricket Club’s disappointing start to the Cheshire County Cricket League season continued despite a brilliant debut century from Rob Jones.

Jones hit three sixes in a faultless 125-ball 116 but his efforts were not enough for the Dabbers to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat.

Scott Wardley, with 3-45, was the pick of the Nantwich bowlers after skipper Ray Doyle had put Didsbury into bat at Whitehouse Lane.

Some late big-hitting saw the visitors reach 271-8 from their 50 overs and, in reply, Nantwich were soon in trouble, slumping to 21-3.

But a partnership of 115 between Jones and Spencer Byatt got the home side back on track, only for Byatt to hole out after reaching his half-century.

And after he had gone, no-one could stay with Jones for long enough to put Didsbury under pressure and Nantwich were all out for 238.

There was also a first loss of the season for the second eleven, who were put into bat at Didsbury and were bowled out for 194, Callum Pearson top-scoring with 45.

The home side cruised to an eight-wicket win, with opener Chris Becker making an undefeated 104.

And it was a clean sweep of defeats when the third eleven were set a target of 248 from 40 overs at Newcastle and Hartshill CC but fell 43 runs short on 204-5, Oliver Howell making 66 and Arthur Bate 78.

But the Sunday third eleven did manage to give Nantwich a weekend win, reaching a victory target of 189 with five balls of their 40 overs and five wickets to spare.

Jakob Jordan was the top-scorer with 53.

On Saturday, Nantwich 2nds entertain Neston at Whitehouse Lane (midday start) while the 1sts travel to Neston.

And the 1sts have a big game at Whitehouse Lane on Sunday when they face Birmingham League side Himley in the second round of the ECB National Cup.

The bar will be open and all spectators are very welcome.