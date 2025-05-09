New tech to target those who attack Cheshire emergency workers

Cheshire’s Police Crime Commissioner says new technology will help police crack down on people who attack emergency workers and bring them to justice, writes Belinda Ryan.

Commissioner Dan Price was responding to a question about attacks on police after Chief Constable Mark Roberts revealed 10 officers and PCSOs had been assaulted over a 48-hour period one weekend last month.

At today’s (May 9) meeting of the police and crime panel, member Gemma Shepherd-Etchells said such attacks could have far reaching consequences for the impact on officers personally, and with regard to them being able to conduct their operational duties.

She said it could also impact other staff members as well as the community.

Mrs Shepherd-Etchells asked the commissioner: “How are you ensuring that they are supported within Cheshire Police?”

Mr Price said that was primarily the responsibility of the Chief Constable.

But he added: “One of the areas that I am championing is that modernisation piece, now that can mean a lot of different things.

“One of the best examples of that is body worn cameras.

“I’m pleased to say that there is a huge amount of investment taking place into that technology.

“It will be updated with time, with newer innovations that happen within that space, including, we’re using that to use for more facial recognition technology.

“Truthfully, members of the public who commit offences, such as attacking a police officer or an emergency worker, should expect that that will not be tolerated, and that justice will be brought about.

“And that technology is absolutely vital to making sure that that happens.”