VE Day 80 offers reflection and commemoration in Nantwich

Hundreds of people gathered in Nantwich town square for a heartfelt celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day last night (May 8).

Crowds looked on respectfully as poignant speeches were made and 1940s songs sung as Union flags and bunting fluttered in the pleasant spring evening.

It culminated in a moving image of old and young with the lighting of the beacon.

100-year-old World War Two veteran Dennis Eyres, from Nantwich, and 13-year-old Stapeley Scout Jacob Bailey jointly lit the beacon – one of hundreds lit at 9pm to mark VE Day.

Dennis, a resident at Richmond Village care home in Nantwich, was a Royal Flight Engineer during the war, flying Lancaster Bombers.

He said it was an honour to be asked to light the beacon as he was “a proud Cheshire man” who was born just up in the road in Northwich.

The day’s commemorations were coordinated by Nantwich Town Council with Joe O’Leary MBE, chairman of the Royal British Legion Nantwich & District Branch, and Rev Dr Mark Hart, Rector of Nantwich.

It featured a programme of activities around the town square and St Mary’s Church.

There was a special service of prayer in the morning followed by an official proclamation delivered in the square, echoing the public declarations of 1945.

During the day there were uplifting performances by the Funky Choir and the Ceroc Addiction dancers.

A traditional high tea was held in St Mary’s Parish Hall offering a moment for the community to gather in unity.

At 6.30pm, church bells rang out from St Mary’s and churches across the country in a symbolic “Ring Out in Celebration”.

A commemorative parade was led by a lone piper whose Highland bagpipes led civic dignitaries, cadets from Crewe Sea Cadets, Nantwich Army Cadets, 100 (Nantwich) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets, and members of the 7th and 41st South West Cheshire Scout Groups along Churchyardside to the war memorial.

Wreath-laying took place at the war memorial, accompanied by the voice of soloist Rachael Cowden and the sound of the piper.

The later programme featured readings and historic broadcasts, including the VE Day 80 Proclamation and Neville Chamberlain’s 1939 declaration of war.

Attendees also heard the BBC’s original radio announcement marking the war’s end, a reading of “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae delivered by Nantwich Police Sgt Matthew Stonier, and excerpts from Winston Churchill’s victory speech and King George VI’s address, read by local cadets.

Contributions from the Deputy Mayor of Nantwich and Reverend Dr Mark Hart further underscored the day’s spirit of reflection and remembrance.

Then Dennis and Jacob stepped for the lighting of the beacon and St Mary’s Church was illuminated in red – a powerful visual tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

The evening concluded with a rendition of the National Anthem.

(Some images and words courtesy of Jonathan White)