Reaseheath College £2,000 travel scholarship on offer

The deadline for a £2,000 travel scholarship run by Reaseheath College in Nantwich is fast approaching.

Young professionals working in Cheshire’s land-based industries can apply for the John Platt Travel Scholarship.

It’s an award offering £2,000 to support international research and professional development in agriculture or related sectors.

Run in partnership between Reaseheath College and University Centre and the Cheshire Agricultural Society, the scholarship is open to people in the rural sector aged 18 to 35, who live or work in Cheshire.

The funding enables recipients to explore innovative farming practices, technologies, and ideas overseas – and then share their findings to benefit the wider rural community.

Two former recipients of the scholarship Niamh McGrath and Emma Pendlebury used it towards funding global research trips and are now encouraging others to take advantage of it.

Deadline for applications is May 18.

Niamh studied Bakery and Patisserie at Reaseheath College in Nantwich and now works as an Ethics, Sustainability and Governance Assistant at a fresh produce business in Gloucestershire.

She used her scholarship to travel to the USA to investigate the national dairy marketing initiative ‘Checkoff’ and its role in promoting milk consumption across the country.

The 24-year-old said: “The John Platt Scholarship gave me the opportunity to explore large-scale dairy marketing and speak directly with industry leaders in America.

“The trip opened my eyes to how coordinated marketing strategies can transform consumer perception and profitability.”

Former agriculture student Emma, 23, from Kelsall, is a relief milker at a farm in Stapleford.

She used her funding towards a study trip of a lifetime to New Zealand where she investigated the health and welfare in dairy-beef calves from pre-weaning to post-weaning.

The scholarship was created in memory of John Platt OBE, a champion of Cheshire’s farming community and former Chair of Governors at Reaseheath College.

Reaseheath Principal and CEO Marcus Clinton said: “This scholarship helps young professionals develop valuable knowledge, build global connections and bring real benefit back to the rural economy here in Cheshire.”

Applicants must submit a proposal outlining how their research will support innovation and profitability within Cheshire’s agricultural community.

Deadline for applications is Sunday May 18 and the presentation panel will take place on Tuesday June 3.

Visit www.reaseheath.ac.uk/john-platt-scholarship to complete your application.