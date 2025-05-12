Brookfield Allotment holders celebrate funding for site revamp

Brookfield Allotment holders in Nantwich are celebrating a double win at their popular site.

More than 50 members of the Brookfield Allotment Association, their families and friends hailed the opening of a refurbished community area at their open day.

The revamp includes new car parking, seating and a polytunnel for use by all plot holders on the Wellington Road and Brookfield Allotments.

And it became a double celebration after town council funding was agreed to resolve issues at the end of Brookfield 1 Allotment that suffers from flooding and invasive weeds.

Allotment plot holders were joined by members of Sustainable Nantwich, which has recently helped to recover a number of overgrown plots.

Also there were volunteers from the Growing Health Community Garden based on Wellington Road, as well as councillors from Cheshire East Council and Nantwich Town Council.

Over the past year, a team of volunteers from the allotment association have converted two neglected and weed-infested allotment plots to an enlarged car park area and erected a community polytunnel to use to grow and develop young plants.

In addition, the area has been completed with raised flower beds, picnic seating and an outdoor BBQ area.

Association project leader Jonathan Sayer said: “The BBQ celebration was a great success.

“It was fantastic to see everyone coming together after all the hard work in creating this facility and we are convinced the allotment community will continue to make full use of it going forward.”

The Brookfield Allotment Association has received funding support from Nantwich Town Council to tackle an area of land that suffers from flooding and invasive horsetail.

Cheshire East and Nantwich Town Cllr Geoff Smith said the celebration was a real treat.

“It was great to see everyone coming together and working out creative and innovative environmentally friendly solutions.

“It’s only by joining together that we will plant a brighter future for the next generation of Dabbers.”

A series of planned actions will now aim to resolve the flooding and bring plots back into use.

It will see the creation of a wildlife meadow complete with pond, fruit and other trees along with additional features to attract and support pollinators and small mammals such as bees and hedgehogs.

Plans also include a new raised bed area that will give people a simpler and easier starter-route into the area of growing and cultivation their own veg and fruit.

The Allotment Association will be supported by the Sustainable Nantwich, a number of whom are already plot holders on the allotment.

Jonathan added: “Support with funding from both Cheshire East and Nantwich Town Council has been fantastic.

“At a time when money is tight, they have been prepared to allow our volunteers the opportunity to make a real difference to the allotments and ensure they continue to operate to full capacity.

“This not only brings benefits to those who currently have an allotment, but also gives hope to the many residents that aspire to have an allotment at some point in the future and helps Nantwich prove itself as a great place to live and work.”