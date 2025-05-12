Raven Salvador secure treble with cup final win

Raven Salvador sealed a remarkable treble as they came out on top in the Crewe Regional Sunday Division One cup final.
They emerged as 2-1 winners against Alderman United in the final at Nantwich Town’s Weaver Stadium.
It was a Simon Wilkinson goal that put league new boys Alderman in front midway through the first half.
Shortly before half time, Jordan Elcock equalised for the eventual winners to tie the game at the break.
The second half saw both sides have excellent chances and both defences tested.
It looked like a penalty shootout would be needed to decide victory.
But in the last 10 minutes, Elcock was free to score his second and the winner to secure Raven Salvador the Division One Cup.
The President’s Cup Final takes place on Sunday May 18 between Betley and George & Dragon, also at Nantwich Town’s stadium, kick off is 11am.
Recent Comments