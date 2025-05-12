Students at Reaseheath raise hundreds for Mid Cheshire Mind

Students at Reaseheath College and University Centre in Nantwich have raised more than £400 for Mid Cheshire Mind.

The funds will go towards the local mental health charity keeping its vital phone support lines open.

The students, studying Entry Level 3 Skills for Working Life or Career Development Pathway, organised the fundraising as part of their Enterprise module.

They organised an Easter-themed cake raffle with a decorated Easter Bunny cake created by Cath Pilsbury, inclusion and diversity manager at the college.

The raffle raised £220 on the day, adding to the £180 they had already raised at Christmas through a student-run coffee shop and sales of handmade crochet gifts.

Mid Cheshire Mind is the college’s chosen RAG (Raising and Giving) charity for this academic year.

Dan Harrison, community fundraising lead at Mid Cheshire Mind, visited the campus to thank students and draw the winning ticket.

He said: “The £400 raised by the students through these activities will help us keep our phone lines open for 80 more days.

“These lines are a lifeline for people struggling with their mental health, and without support like this, we simply wouldn’t be able to continue offering this service.

“What makes it even more special is that all the money raised stays right here in Cheshire, supporting our local community in places like Nantwich, Winsford and Crewe.”

Louise Badjie, Programme Leader for Foundation Learning at Reaseheath, said: “Our students worked incredibly hard to plan, promote and run this event as part of their Enterprise module.

“They showed real creativity and teamwork throughout, and their enthusiasm for supporting a good cause was clear to see.

“We’re all very proud of the total they’ve raised – and even more so now we know what that money will achieve in terms of real, meaningful impact for people who need support.”

(Pic: Reaseheath College students Aiden Rogers, Matthew Locket, Matilda Cooney, Rebecca Ditchfield, and Lexie Capewell with Dan Harrison from Mid Cheshire Mind, plus Louise Badjie and Cath Pilsbury from Reaseheath College)