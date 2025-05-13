Appeal after crash in Shavington leaves victim seriously injured

A man has been left with “life-changing” injuries following a crash in Shavington.

Police are appealing for information and video footage following the incident last month at the junction of Main Road and Rope Lane.

One of the vehicles failed to stop at the scene, officers say.

The collision involved a black Toyota Corolla and another unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

The vehicle which drove off is also believed to be black.

The passenger in the Corolla sustained serious and life-changing injuries to his kidneys.

The vehicle which failed to stop at the collision is believed to have turned left and driven in the direction of Crewe Road.

As officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, they would now like to appeal to anyone who has any information, dashcam or video footage to come forward.

A spokesperson from the Eastern Response Team, said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are now looking for anyone who witnessed what happened or may have dashcam footage to come forward to help us identify the vehicle involved.

“Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police via the website, or call 101, quoting IML-2071728.”

The crash happened at around 10pm on Thursday April 17.