Network Rail complete Nantwich Station clean-up

Network Rail says it has completed a clean-up of Nantwich Station after complaints by residents at the state of the site.

There were concerns at the amount of rubbish piling up on land at the station.

Local councillors Geoff Smith and John Priest contacted Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith to lobby Network Rail to clean up the eyesore.

Now the rail company has confirmed the area has been cleared and fencing to screen off the inside of the station has been installed.

In a joint statement, the councillors and MP said: “We will continue to monitor this situation to ensure the work is completed to a standard that Nantwich Station, and the local residents, deserve.

“We are pleased to have solved this issue through a collaborative effort across Mr Naismith’s office and Cheshire East Council and will be closely following Network Rail’s planned restoration of the station bridge.

“Thank you to the local residents for making us aware of this issue.”

Network Rail has plans to restore the historic footbridge at the station, with the project due for delivery in 2027/28.

(Pic; left to right – John Priest, Geoff Smith and Connor Naismith)