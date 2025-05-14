Businesses and organisations in Nantwich town centre have voiced concern over new evening and Sunday parking charges set to take effect from May 26.

The change will see people being charged after 6pm for the first time – and extended by four hours to 10pm.

It will also Sunday charges being introduced as well as some small rises in the current tariffs.

Other changes include the introduction of a new 14-hour tariff band and increases to some parking charges and permits, which the council says align with fees set by comparable local authorities.

For example, lower tariff bands will see an increase of 10 pence per hour.

The “free after 3pm” initiative will remain in place but only for one car park per town – that’s Snow Hill car park in Nantwich.

Local dance class owner Adrian Churm fears it will have a big impact on the evening classes he runs at Nantwich Civic Hall.

“These changes are likely to have a deeply detrimental impact not only on my own classes at Nantwich Civic Hall, but on many other local businesses that rely on evening footfall.

“What was once free parking after 6pm is now being taken away, and I fear that this will discourage many people from attending classes, events, or even simply visiting the town centre in the evenings.

“For small, community-based businesses like mine, margins are already tight. We depend on accessibility and affordability to keep people coming through the doors.

“I am not alone in these concerns. Across Nantwich and the wider borough, business owners are worried.

“With the new charges also applying on Sundays and including tariff increases, we’re likely to see more people avoiding town centre car parks altogether.

“Instead, they may opt for free supermarket parking, out-of-town retail parks, or online shopping – choices that will further erode the viability of our high streets.

“There is also the wider community impact to consider.

“Displaced parking could clog residential side streets, increasing frustration for locals and creating hazards for emergency services trying to access narrower roads.

“The council may argue these changes bring us in line with other areas and help maintain infrastructure, but in my view, they risk inflicting long-term harm on the very communities they are meant to serve.”

Well-known businessman Shaun Cafferty, who runs Whitegates estate agents in Nantwich, said: “It’s disappointing, but not surprising.

“A cash-strapped authority which can spend £22,000 on dishwashers for staff use at a single office in Crewe will need to get more money from somewhere!

“And obviously policing the Nantwich car parks on evenings and Sundays will cost a lot more in staff wages and overtime.

“But this is particularly bad news for Nantwich. As a market town serving a wide geographical area with very limited public transport options, we are very dependent on people able and willing to get here by car, however unfashionable that may be in some quarters.

“So for us, availability and cost of parking are a big issue.

“Otherwise, these people will shop online or simply go to other towns a similar distance away which are cheaper and easier.

“Without strong footfall, Nantwich could not maintain the numbers and quality of its shops, bars, cafes etc, and in turn its appeal as a destination will fall away.

“Our visitor and hospitality economy is also significant compared to many other towns in Cheshire East, so the imposition of charges on evenings and Sundays is hugely unhelpful to Nantwich especially.

“I have no doubt that our bars and restaurants, many already struggling, will suffer further as a result of these changes, over which we get little say.

“I get the impression that Nantwich is sometimes regarded by Cheshire East as a Golden Goose, but one that they seem determined to kill off.”

Jeremy Acklam, chairman of Nantwich Players, said they were disappointed with the change.

“This will unfortunately affect those who use Love Lane car park when attending our performances,” he added.

“We are disappointed by this change and continue to make our views known to the council.”

Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council claims the new charges will bring the authority in line with other councils and also raise much-needed revenue.

It also said it was actively recruiting new parking wardens to enforce the new parking charges.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of the highways and transport committee, said: “When benchmarked against neighbouring councils, it is clear that our current parking charges are significantly lower.

“Nor do they reflect inflation as this is also only the second time parking charges have been increased since Cheshire East was formed in 2009.

“Coupled with the council’s financial challenges, we have little option but to look at how we maximise our income and ensure that the charges we collect are sufficient to help cover the rising costs of maintaining, managing, and enforcing our car parks.

“Any surplus from parking charges is money that can be used to support other services that fall under the highways and transport committee, for example roads maintenance or Sunday and evening bus services.”

(Pic and additional reporting by Jonathan White)