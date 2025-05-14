Cyclist badly injured in collision with car in Nantwich

6 hours ago
in Incident / News May 14, 2025
Welsh Row - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A cyclist has been seriously hurt after a collision with a car in Nantwich.

The accident happened on Peach Lane, near to Alvaston Hall Hotel, off the A530 Middlewich Road.

The cyclist, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital by North West Ambulance Service with serious facial injuries.

It happened at around 4.45pm on Monday May 12.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved a black Toyota Prius and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, 25-year-old woman, sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital for further treatment, where she remains at this time.

“Her injuries are not thought to be life changing or threatening.

“The driver of the Toyota, a man from Crewe, was not injured during the incident.

“No arrests have been made.”

