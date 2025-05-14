6 hours ago
Fire crews tackle blaze at Mickley Hall Lane near Nantwich

in Incident / News May 14, 2025
flat blaze - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe tackled a blaze at a building on Mickley Hall Lane in Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 11am yesterday (May 13).

Appliances from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the scene.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “A fire on the ground floor of a building required firefighters to attend and use five hose reels to tackle it.

“Crews set up a shuttle to get water to the area and were in attendance for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.”

